Chiranjeevi suggests Trail Shoot & Corona Tests

Director Koratala Siva is ready to take his new movie Acharya to the sets. The director finished only 30 per cent of the movie so far. With lockdown, all his plans got disturbed. Now, he wants to finish the film as soon as possible. But, Chiranjeevi is suggesting a trail shoot first.

Koratala Siva wants to plan a lengthy schedule and wrap up the major sequences of the film. But, Chiranjeevi asked the team to finish a three-day trial shoot to understand the new normal functioning on the sets. Chiranjeevi also wanted to get everyone on sets tested for Corona.

Megastar does not want to take an unnecessary risk as it could affect the film and also could result in a lot of criticism. Acharya is produced jointly by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.