Chiranjeevi to team up with Venky Kudumula?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for his films 'Godfather' and 'Bholaa Shankar' . He is also waiting for his theatrical release of 'Acharya' on 4 February 2022.

Now, a latest buzz in the film circles is that the legendary actor has teamed up with director Venky Kudumula of 'Chalo' and 'Bheeshma' fame. 'RRR' producer DVV Danayya is set to bankroll it. After watching 'Bheeshma' last year, Chiru issued a statement lauding the director.

Kudumula has only made two films, both with non-superstars. If he has indeed been signed up for a Megastar movie, it is going to be the opportunity of a lifetime for the young director.

As for Danayya, his 'RRR' is set to hit the screens on 7 January 2022. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, directed by SS Rajamouli.