Chiranjeevi's auto-biography in Making!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a man with a lot of experiences. Having made his debut in the film industry as a no-one to building an empire and creating space for his entire family in the film industry is not a simple thing.

There is sheer hard work, dedication, and commitment that made his Megastar. Today, he is the go-to person in the movie industry for any problem that people come across in the industry. Interestingly, the news is that the actor is busy shaping up his auto-biography.

Surprisingly, Chiranjeevi is not going to pen it down but is documenting all key incidents of his life in the form of a video. Chiranjeevi is making use of the lockdown period pretty much in shaping this auto-biography of his. The actor confirmed the same with leading news daily. More details on the same will come out soon.