Chiranjeevi's special appreciation to Venkatesh

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on Acharya. He took some time out to watch Venkatesh's Narappa. Chiranjeevi was impressed with the film and shared his appreciation to Venkatesh by sending a voice note.

Sharing the voice note of Chiranjeevi on Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Its a moment of happiness listening to every word of your appreciation

@KChiruTweets. Overwhelmed and humbled for your feedback on Narappa. Thank you Chiranjeevi"

In the voice note, Chiranjeevi said, "Congratulations. I have just watched 'Narappa.' Wow, what a performance and what a transformation? You owned the character with such depth and gave your best. Narappa is another example to say that the actor in you is craving more. 'Narappa' will remain one of the best films in your career,"

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.