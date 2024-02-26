Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ shooting update: Team progresses with an active schedule

The highly anticipated film Vishwambhara, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Vassishta Mallidi, is currently in active production. The team recently commenced a new schedule in Nalgonda and subsequently returned to Hyderabad to continue shooting. The film showcases Trisha Krishnan in a prominent female role.

As the production gears up, the latest information suggests that the shooting schedule is set to conclude by March 19, 2024. Chiranjeevi, along with the entire cast and crew, is actively engaged in bringing the narrative to life.

Vishwambhara boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Surbhi Puranik, Harsha Vardhan, Praveen, Vennela Kishore, and more, in significant roles. Adding to the anticipation is the inclusion of renowned music composer MM Keeravaani, who is set to create the musical backdrop for this big-budget extravaganza produced by UV Creations.

As the film progresses through its shooting schedule, fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses into the world of Vishwambhara and the unique storytelling it promises to deliver. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture.