‘Chowdary Gari Abbayi Tho Naidu Gari Ammayi’ title glimpse launched

The title glimpse of the upcoming Telugu film Chowdary Gari Abbayi Tho Naidu Gari Ammayi was officially launched amidst much excitement in the presence of the media. Featuring Bigg Boss fame Amardeep Chowdary and Supreeta Naidu—daughter of actress Surekha Vani—the film is directed by Malyadri Reddy and produced by Mahendra Nath Koondla under the M3 Media banner, in collaboration with Maha Movies.

Speaking at the launch, producer Mahendra Nath Koondla said, “We began this project on a small scale, but the buzz has grown tremendously due to our lead pair’s popularity. We’ve also roped in senior actors like Raasi, Vinod Kumar, Surekha Vani, and Raja Ravindra. Post-production is underway and we’re confident audiences will love the title and the film.”

Supreeta Naidu expressed her excitement, saying, “Though I was nervous at first, I’ve grown in confidence. I’m thankful to Amardeep and the entire team for their support.” Her mother Surekha Vani added, “The title has a great ring to it. We’re receiving wonderful feedback, and I hope the film is a big hit.”

Lead actor Amardeep shared, “I’m thrilled with the film and the title. It’s unique and full of charm. After Bigg Boss, people asked why the delay — but we’ve been planning everything carefully to deliver a quality product. This film is a heartfelt project, and I’m sure the Telugu audience will connect with it.”