Clap Teaser: Aadhi Looks Impressive As A Sprinter In This Sports Drama

Aadhi Pinishetty always grabs the attention with his unique story selection. He never compromises with his movies and also gives his best on the big screens be it essaying the role of an antagonist or protagonist. Off late, he unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Clap' and showcased a glimpse of a complete new sports drama.



Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi Konidela released the teaser of Aadhi Pinishetty's Clap movie and also sent his best wishes to the whole team of this sports drama.

Along with sharing the new teaser poster of this movie, Aadhi also shared the link of the teaser and also thanked Chiranjeevi for unveiling the teaser.

The teaser starts off by showcasing Aadhi running on the track. Although he is very much talented, his angry behaviour upsets the officials. Even his love track with Akshansha Singh looks fresh and interesting. But at the end, the teaser ends with a huge twist showcasing Aadhi watching the movie having only one leg.

Well, Aadhi will be seen as a para-athlete in this movie and will showcase to us how he achieved his dreams of winning a National medal even after losing his leg. Being an inspirational sports drama, it is directed by Prithivi Adithya and has Aakanksha Singh, Krisha Kurup, Nasser, Prakash Raj and Mime Gopi in pivotal roles. This movie is produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji (Sarvanth Ram Creations) and M Rajasekhar Reddy (Shri Shirdi Sai Movies) in association with IB Karthikeyan under the Big Print Pictures and Shri Shiridi Sai Movies banners.

Clap is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The shooting of this movie is completed and the release date will be announced shortly.