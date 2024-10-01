‘Committee Kurrollu’ celebrates 50 days of success

Committee Kurrollu, produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures LLP, has made a major impact on Telugu cinema, emerging as a blockbuster hit. Featuring a diverse cast of 11 new heroes, 4 heroines, and seasoned actors, the film has received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. To celebrate 50 successful days in theaters, the makers recently hosted a grand event to commemorate this milestone.



Producer Phani Adapaka expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire team, highlighting the film’s emotional depth and praising director Yadu Vamsi for his outstanding debut. Director Vamsi emphasized the rarity of a debut film achieving such a long theatrical run and credited the dedication of the cast and crew for the success. Niharika Konidela praised the collective effort of the entire team, noting the film's unexpected success and reaffirming her belief in its potential.

With sincere appreciation to the audience and collaborators, the team looks forward to continuing to create unique and impactful content. As Naga Babu pushes for Committee Kurrollu to receive a national award, the film has solidified its legacy as a fresh and powerful addition to Telugu cinema.