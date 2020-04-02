Complaints on Kajal Aggarwal!

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the star heroines in the movie industry. The actress has been working hard to stay in the top league. She is doing well right now but with the entry of a lot of new heroines in the movie industry, the actress is losing some opportunities. But, the actress is hopeful of giving her best at any cost. Of late, we came to know that Kajal Aggarwal is going to do the film Acharya alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi.

The reports reveal that Kajal signed the film without even listening to the script. Apparently, Kajal Aggarwal only discussed the remuneration and her call-sheet details to finalize the deal. It is heard that the same is the approach for her next film with Vijay and Murugadoss. Since the time the news broke out in the media, there is a lot of panic in her fans who are asking her not to do that.

Kajal, who is enjoying stardom must listen to the script and make sure her character has got significance. Otherwise, she will get a bad image.