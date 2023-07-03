  • Menu
Confirmed: Allu Arjun and Trivikram collaborates for fourth time

Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun
 Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun ( File Photo)

South Indian stylish actor, Icon Star Allu Arjun, is currently occupied with the shoot of "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar

South Indian stylish actor, Icon Star Allu Arjun, is currently occupied with the shoot of "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. Now, the actor’s new project with star director Trivikram Srinivas has been officially announced.

After delivering super hits like "Julayi," "Son of Satyamurthy," and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo," Allu Arjun and Trivikram have teamed up for the fourth time for a pan-Indian biggie. The makers have dropped an announcement video on YouTube to announce the movie. The title and other details will be revealed soon.

Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts have come together to produce this high-budget flick. The happening music director Thaman has been roped in to provide music for this collaboration. Previously, the music director gave massive album for the duo's previous film "Ala Vaikuntapuramulo."

