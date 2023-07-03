Live
- CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity
- Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
- Here are the makeup trends to try
- PL Sector Update - Multiplex - Sector Update – Bollywood continues to struggle
- Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
- Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul
- Covid pandemic spiked Type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents: Study
- Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance
- After roller coaster journey NIFTY surpasses all time high
- Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches
Confirmed: Allu Arjun and Trivikram collaborates for fourth time
South Indian stylish actor, Icon Star Allu Arjun, is currently occupied with the shoot of "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar
South Indian stylish actor, Icon Star Allu Arjun, is currently occupied with the shoot of "Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. Now, the actor’s new project with star director Trivikram Srinivas has been officially announced.
After delivering super hits like "Julayi," "Son of Satyamurthy," and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo," Allu Arjun and Trivikram have teamed up for the fourth time for a pan-Indian biggie. The makers have dropped an announcement video on YouTube to announce the movie. The title and other details will be revealed soon.
Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts have come together to produce this high-budget flick. The happening music director Thaman has been roped in to provide music for this collaboration. Previously, the music director gave massive album for the duo's previous film "Ala Vaikuntapuramulo."