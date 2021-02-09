Confirmed: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next with Vijay Devarakonda

Tollywood: Sensational star Vijay Devarakonda is currently busy working on a prestigious project Liger. The actor did not sign any new movie yet. Interestingly, Vijay Devarakonda is planning to team up with his best friend Sandeep Reddy Vanga once again. The duo has already delivered a big hit Arjun Reddy that changed the fate of Vijay permanently. Now, the duo will work in a film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Vijay Devarakonda's dates are with Mythri Movie Makers. The producers has set up this combination and wanted to take the film to the floors as soon as possible. The film is expected to hit the floors as soon as Vijay wraps up Liger. Even Sandeep is busy with Animal in Bollywood. Once he finishes the film, he will begin the pre-production work for Vijay's film.

Mythri Movie Makers is the top production house in Telugu now. Let us hope that the film becomes a very big hit at the box-office.