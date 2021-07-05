Core team of RC15 in Meeting!

Ram Charan and director Shankar are collaborating for a prestigious pan-India project. Dil Raju is pooling the resources for the film and it is his 50th film as a producer. The core team of the film met at Shankar's residence in Chennai yesterday to discuss about the film.



Sharing the news of the same, Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "The core team of #RC15!! It's a privilege to work with Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan & Maverick Director @shankarshanmugh for #SVC50. Updates soon !!"



Ram Charan wrote, "Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shankarshanmugh Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! @SVC_official #SVC50"



The film unit will officially announce the project soon. The makers will also give the details of the other cast and crew. More details on the project will be out soon.

