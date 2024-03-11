Crazy: ‘RRR’ on the Oscars stage again

In a historic moment for Indian cinema, the Academy Awards announced the winners, and the spotlight shone on "RRR," bringing joy and pride to fans worldwide. Last year's Indian blockbuster had a significant triumph as its song "Naatu Naatu" secured the Oscar for Best Original Song. The visually captivating song, celebrated for its unique composition and engaging visuals, became the first Indian song to clinch this prestigious award.









The grandeur of the achievement was further elevated as the Academy paid tribute to "Naatu Naatu" during the award presentation. The visuals of the song illuminated the big screen, marking a momentous occasion for the Indian film industry.

The announcement of the Best Original Song award at Oscars 2024 was made by the dynamic duo Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, adding an extra layer of glamour to the ceremony. The official Twitter account of Team RRR erupted with joy, sharing the exhilarating news with their dedicated fan base.

But that wasn't the only recognition for "RRR" at the Oscars. The Academy also showcased stunt visuals from the film in an audiovisual presentation on the big screen, acknowledging the film's excellence in multiple aspects.





Last year, the talented duo of MM Keeravani and Chandrabose earned the Best Original Song award for their outstanding contribution to "Naatu Naatu." As Indian cinema continues to make waves on the global stage, "RRR" stands as a testament to the industry's creativity, innovation, and ability to captivate audiences around the world. The victory at the Oscars 2024 marks a proud moment for the entire team and fans who have supported "RRR" on its remarkable journey.







