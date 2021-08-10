Crucial update on ICON

Stylish Star Allu Arjun who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Pushpa' has announced that the film will be a Christmas release. Allu Arjun finally gave his nod for 'Icon' under the direction of Sriram Venu. The film was supposed to hit the floors even before Pushpa but the Stylish Star delayed it.

As per the latest reports in the media, the final discussions on the script are currently going on and the 'Vakeel Saab' director will narrate the complete script in a couple of days. The project is expected to go on a roll from October and Bunny will wrap up Icon before kickstarting the shoot of Pushpa 2.

Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations is bankroling 'Icon'. The buzz is that Geetha Arts will also join as one of the producers for this project. More details of the film will be out soon.



