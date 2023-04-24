Custody: Retro-Themed 'Timeless Love' Song Was Shot In Seven Huge Vibrant Sets To Get That Right Vintage Touch

Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's Custody is the most-awaited movie of this summer season. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating a buzz with frequent updates. Yesterday they unveiled the lyrical video of the first single, "Timeless Love…" and showcased the lead actors in complete bygone appeal. The lyrical video bagged millions of views and is trending on YouTube.



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty also shared the song on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Even the posters looked colourful and showcased Chay and Krithi in bygone appeals. According to the sources, the song is shot in seven vibrant and huge sets to get that right vintage touch. Well, music maestro Illayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are composing the music for this action entertainer and thus they tried to give a unique touch to this song by using saxophone, flute, trumpet and trombone beats. Even Yuvan and Kapil Kapilan crooned it perfectly taking it to the next level. Being a party number, the song already turned into an instant hit as it is added to many playlists!

This Tamil and Telugu bilingual project is directed by Venkat Prabhu and it is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under his home banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. It has an ensemble cast of Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore and Premi Vishwanath.

Going with technical details of Custody, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography while Rajeevan is the production designer while DY Satyanarayana is roped as the art director.

Custody movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!