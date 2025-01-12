‘Daaku Maharaaj’ team celebrates success

The team behind Daaku Maharaaj gathered to celebrate the film's overwhelming success at a grand event, where cast and crew shared their excitement and gratitude for the audience’s warm reception.

Pragya Jaiswal, who celebrated her birthday at the event, expressed her happiness, saying, "This is my most memorable birthday ever. I feel truly blessed to be part of this incredible film and team. Watch Daaku Maharaaj with your families this Sankranti!" Shraddha Srinath, who watched the film with the audience at Sreeramulu Theatre, said, "The response was unbelievable. I’m overwhelmed by the love we’ve received for our performances."

Urvashi Rautela, known for her role in the popular song DabidiDibidi, shared her pride in being part of the project, adding, "I’m so proud of my character and the amazing response to DaakuMaharaaj." DOP Vijay Karthik Kannan reflected on the experience, saying, "It was amazing working with Balayya sir and the team, and seeing the audience’s appreciation is truly overwhelming."

Director Bobby Kolli, whose previous film was released during Sankranti 2023, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Balakrishna garu’s compliments deeply moved me. I thank everyone for making this film a grand success." Producer Naga Vamsi announced the release plans for the Tamil and Hindi versions, set to hit theaters on January 17, pending the completion of censor formalities.



















