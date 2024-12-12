‘Daaku Maharaaj’ to kickstart musical promotions

Excitement is building for Daaku Maharaaj, one of the most anticipated films of Sankranthi 2025. Starring the iconic Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, the mass action drama is directed by Bobby Kolli and features Shraddha Srinath and Urvashi Rautela as the female leads. As the release date draws nearer, the makers have unveiled a major update: the first single of the film will be released on December 14, 2024.

Fans can expect a sneak peek of the song tomorrow at 10:08 AM, when the promo is set to drop. While details about the title and the singers are being kept under wraps for now, the track is expected to be a highlight of the film.

The music for Daaku Maharaaj is composed by the renowned Thaman, whose high-energy tunes have added to the anticipation surrounding the movie. Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film also features Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, and several other notable actors in pivotal roles.

Set to release on January 12, 2025, Daaku Maharaaj promises to be a major addition to the Sankranthi film lineup, with fans eagerly awaiting both its music and its big-screen action.