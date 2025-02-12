Daaku Maharaj OTT Debut Faces Delay, New Release Date Expected

The much-anticipated digital release of the film Daaku Maharaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been delayed beyond initial expectations. The film, which premiered in theaters on January 12 as a Sankranti release, has not yet made its way to OTT platforms, leaving audiences eager for an update.

Initially, expectations were that Daaku Maharaj would be available on Netflix approximately four weeks after its theatrical debut, leading to speculation that streaming could commence on February 9. However, the film was not released on the platform as predicted, prompting questions about the delay.

Recent reports suggest that the postponement is linked to a proposal from the Tollywood Producers Council, which recommends that films should be made available on OTT platforms only after 50 days in theaters. If this guideline is followed, Daaku Maharaj may not be available for streaming until early March.

One theory behind the delay is that the film’s production team is adhering to the 50-day theatrical window. Under this timeline, the earliest possible OTT release date would be March 3. Another possibility being discussed is that the delay stems from ongoing dubbing work for other language versions of the film. Reports indicate that Netflix may be waiting until all regional versions are ready before launching the movie on its platform.

Despite the Tollywood Producers Council’s recommendations, not all recent films have followed this approach. Game Changer, another Sankranti release, debuted on Amazon Prime Video within weeks of its theatrical run. The deviation from industry norms has led to speculation about whether Daaku Maharaj will ultimately follow the proposed 50-day rule or opt for an earlier streaming release.

Since its theatrical launch, Daaku Maharaj has performed well at the box office, crossing the Rs. 150 crore gross revenue mark. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film features Balakrishna in three distinct roles, delivering action-packed sequences that have resonated with fans. The movie was produced by Naga Vamsi and Naga Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The cast includes Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandni Chowdhury, Shine Tom Chacko, Makarand Deshpande, and Urvashi Rautela in key roles. Music for the film was composed by Thaman, whose background score has been widely praised.

Following the success of Daaku Maharaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna has begun working on Akhanda 2 with director Boyapati Srinu. Serving as a sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, the new film is scheduled for release later this year.

As fans eagerly await clarity on Daaku Maharaj’s OTT debut, an official statement from the production team or Netflix is expected in the coming weeks.