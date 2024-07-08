‘Darling’ trailer promises a mad max marriage entertainer

The unique rom-com "Darling," starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh and directed by debutant Aswin Raam, has generated significant buzz with its hilarious teaser and two superhit songs. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Smt Chaitanya of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film is set for release on the 19th of this month. Today, actor Vishwak Sen launched the highly anticipated theatrical trailer.

"Darling" tells the story of a young couple with contrasting characterizations. The protagonist, portrayed by Priyadarshi, is an innocent youth whose sole ambition is to marry a nice girl and take her on a honeymoon to Paris. His dreams take a turn when Anandi, played by Nabha Natesh, enters his life as his wife. Her daily beatings turn his life into a nightmare, leading many to believe she is possessed by an evil force. The twist comes when it's revealed that Anandi suffers from split personality disorder.

The trailer, while revealing the film’s storyline, hints at additional twists, showcasing director Aswin Raam's mature approach and strong characterizations. Priyadarshi shines as the typical dreamer, while Nabha Natesh's multifaceted role adds depth and intrigue, with the split personality disorder bringing a unique dimension to her character.



Ananya Nagalla makes a brief appearance, and comedy legend Brahmanandam delivers a memorable sequence. The trailer promises a Mad Max Marriage Entertainer with solid technical finesse, elevating the narrative.

Naresh Ramadurai’s cinematography is notable for its vibrant visuals, while Vivek Sagar’s music score perfectly complements the film's mood. The high production standards of PrimeShow Entertainment are evident, with witty dialogues by Hemanth and sharp editing by Pradeep E Ragav of "Love Today." Production design by Gandhi further enhances the film's appeal.

The teaser piqued curiosity, and the trailer has now heightened expectations, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and entertainment in "Darling."