Dasara Movie: Runtime and Censor other details Revealed

Currently, Dasara is the topic of discussion everywhere due to the impact created by its trailer. Director Srikanth Odela has taken a raw and realistic approach, and Nani's performance in the trailer is outstanding. Not only Telugu audiences, but also film enthusiasts from all over the country, are eagerly awaiting the film's release on March 30th.

The filmmakers have completed the censorship formalities for Dasara, and despite the intense violence in the film, it has been given a U/A certificate by the censor board. The film has only a few beeps and minor cuts, making it suitable for all audiences, including families and children. The runtime of the film is 2 hours and 36 minutes, which is reasonable for a commercial movie. The censor board members have also given positive feedback on the film.

The trailer suggests that Dasara is a revenge story and a victory of good over evil. It has a genuine and original love story, great friendship, class differences, and many other exciting elements to entertain the audience. As a result, this summer promises to be a great start for Tollywood at the box office with Dasara.