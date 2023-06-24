Live
- Dasaradh shares important news about ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’
- Pakistan, IMF close to signing deal
- VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes
- Those dividing Russia will be punished: Putin on alleged Wagner mutiny
- New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance
- Jana Sena's Malikipuram meeting cancelled amid rain
- Tailoring helps women get employed says Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari
- KCR to launch Podu Land pattas Distribution from Asifabad on June 30
- Kharge hits back at Centre after RBI's paper on inflation
- Pilot Rohit Reddy escapes unhurt in an accident
Dasaradh shares important news about ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’
“Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” which features Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is currently in the shooting phase. The movie is said to be based on...
“Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” which features Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is currently in the shooting phase. The movie is said to be based on Thalapathy Vijay’s “Policeodu” (Theri in Tamil). Harish Shankar is helming this action entertainer while well-known director Dasaradh is providing the screenplay.
Dasaradh, who is busy promoting “Love You Ram,” which he produced, during an interview, shared something interesting news about “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” When asked if “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is a complete remake of “Theri,” Dasaradh said that Harish Shankar just took the basic line of the Vijay starrer.
“Harish Shankar tweaked Theri’s story to a maximum extent, and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” will be in his trademark style completely,” said Dasaradh. He further said that the movie would be highly entertaining. Sreeleela is playing the female lead, while Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the film.