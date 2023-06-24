Dasaradh shares important news about ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

“Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” which features Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, is currently in the shooting phase. The movie is said to be based on Thalapathy Vijay’s “Policeodu” (Theri in Tamil). Harish Shankar is helming this action entertainer while well-known director Dasaradh is providing the screenplay.

Dasaradh, who is busy promoting “Love You Ram,” which he produced, during an interview, shared something interesting news about “Ustaad Bhagat Singh.” When asked if “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” is a complete remake of “Theri,” Dasaradh said that Harish Shankar just took the basic line of the Vijay starrer.

“Harish Shankar tweaked Theri’s story to a maximum extent, and “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” will be in his trademark style completely,” said Dasaradh. He further said that the movie would be highly entertaining. Sreeleela is playing the female lead, while Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the film.