David Warner looks stylish in Nithiin’s ‘Robinhood’

Australian cricket sensation David Warner is all set to make his big-screen debut with a special cameo in Robinhood, the upcoming heist comedy starring Nithiin. The makers have now unveiled Warner’s first look from the film, further elevating the excitement among fans.

The poster presents Warner in a suave and sophisticated avatar, standing under a spotlight with a confident smile. His modern and stylish look adds an intriguing touch to the film, making his role even more anticipated.

Warner, who enjoys a massive global fan base, has already won hearts with his entertaining TikTok videos and Instagram reels, often featuring clips from popular Indian films, especially Telugu movies. His interest in Indian cinema has fueled speculation about a potential acting career, and his special appearance in Robinhood only adds to the buzz.

With the film set for release on March 28, Warner’s cameo is expected to be a major highlight, adding star power and intrigue to the much-anticipated entertainer.