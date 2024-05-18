‘Dear Uma’ team gives a special b’day surprise for Telugu talent Sumaya Reddy

Telugu talent Sumaya Reddy from Anantapur debuts as a producer, actress, and story writer with 'Dear Uma' under Suma Chitra Arts banner. Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, the film stars Sumaya Reddy and Pruthvi Amber. Aggressive promotions, including captivating posters and the soulful single 'Navvuthuntane,' have generated a positive buzz.

In celebration of Sumaya Reddy's birthday, the team unveiled a special poster and the melodious track 'Neevevaro,' composed by Radhan. The song's touching lyrics and visual appeal have resonated with audiences, enhancing excitement for the film.

'Dear Uma' promises to be a heartwarming love story and a feel-good entertainer, showcasing Sumaya Reddy's storytelling prowess. Despite being her debut as a producer, Reddy spared no expense, ensuring a lavish production. With the film in its final post-production phase, anticipation mounts for its release date announcement, marking a promising debut for Sumaya Reddy in Telugu cinema.