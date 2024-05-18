Live
- Custodial death: Madras HC directs Villupuram Collector to exhume body
- PGA Championship: Schauffele leads as Scheffler overcomes trip to Police Station with 66; Theegala is third
- Golf: Pranavi, Diksha among three Indians to make the cut in German Masters
- Fight is between ‘Ram Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Drohi’, ‘Rashtra Bhakt’ and ‘Rashtra Drohi’: Yogi Adityanath
- District Election Officer Calls for Armed Arrangements for Legislative Council Graduate By-Election
- Xavi publicly announces he will stay at Barca despite rumours of President Laporta being unhappy
- A huge fire broke out in an electronic shop in the district center
- Humans not at risk of deadly chronic wasting disease: Study
- IPL 2024: As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard, says Rohit Sharma
- AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud now dominate 66 per cent of global Cloud spending
Just In
‘Dear Uma’ team gives a special b’day surprise for Telugu talent Sumaya Reddy
Telugu talent Sumaya Reddy from Anantapur debuts as a producer, actress, and story writer with 'Dear Uma' under Suma Chitra Arts banner.
Telugu talent Sumaya Reddy from Anantapur debuts as a producer, actress, and story writer with 'Dear Uma' under Suma Chitra Arts banner. Directed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, the film stars Sumaya Reddy and Pruthvi Amber. Aggressive promotions, including captivating posters and the soulful single 'Navvuthuntane,' have generated a positive buzz.
In celebration of Sumaya Reddy's birthday, the team unveiled a special poster and the melodious track 'Neevevaro,' composed by Radhan. The song's touching lyrics and visual appeal have resonated with audiences, enhancing excitement for the film.
'Dear Uma' promises to be a heartwarming love story and a feel-good entertainer, showcasing Sumaya Reddy's storytelling prowess. Despite being her debut as a producer, Reddy spared no expense, ensuring a lavish production. With the film in its final post-production phase, anticipation mounts for its release date announcement, marking a promising debut for Sumaya Reddy in Telugu cinema.