‘Dear’ witnesses glowing wishes for success

The eagerly anticipated prerelease event of the upcoming film "Dear" witnessed a star-studded affair with prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry extending their heartfelt wishes for its success.

Led by the lead actors GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, along with director Anand Ravichandran, the event was graced by esteemed guests including actor Sandeep Kishan, producer Naga Vamsi, and directors Venky Atluri and Nandini Reddy.

Addressing the attendees, Sandeep Kishan commended the dedication of the producers and director, highlighting the relatable content and impressive performances. GV Prakash Kumar expressed confidence in the audience's reception of the film, emphasizing its emotional depth and realistic portrayal of life.

Aishwarya Rajesh, in her address, conveyed her excitement for the Telugu audience to experience the film's engaging narrative, while director Anand Ravichandran shared insights into the inspiration behind the storyline and the meticulous efforts invested in its creation.

The producers, Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramishetti, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and reiterated their belief in the film's potential to resonate with audiences.

With glowing praises and high expectations, "Dear" is poised to captivate audiences upon its release, promising an enriching cinematic experience for viewers.