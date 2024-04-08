Live
- Congress, NC finalise seat sharing in J&K & Ladakh for Lok Sabha polls
- IP University extends last date for online applications till April 15
- Govt bonds worth Rs 30,000 crore to come up for auction on April 12
- Former UAE batter Usman Khan in contention for place in Pakistan squad despite ban
- Andhra Pradesh tops in social security pensions: Jagan
- At $24.5 billion, India witnesses resurgence in deals in Q1: Report
- Chennai Police bans drones, UAVs during PM Modi’s visit to T Nagar
- REC loans for green projects record 6-fold jump to Rs 1.37 lakh crore
- Tata Tea Chakra Gold Hosts Grand Finale Of Suvarna Avakasham Contest With Rashmika Mandanna
- Tirumala decked up for Ugadi
Just In
‘Dear’ witnesses glowing wishes for success
The eagerly anticipated prerelease event of the upcoming film "Dear" witnessed a star-studded affair with prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry extending their heartfelt wishes for its success.
The eagerly anticipated prerelease event of the upcoming film "Dear" witnessed a star-studded affair with prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry extending their heartfelt wishes for its success.
Led by the lead actors GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh, along with director Anand Ravichandran, the event was graced by esteemed guests including actor Sandeep Kishan, producer Naga Vamsi, and directors Venky Atluri and Nandini Reddy.
Addressing the attendees, Sandeep Kishan commended the dedication of the producers and director, highlighting the relatable content and impressive performances. GV Prakash Kumar expressed confidence in the audience's reception of the film, emphasizing its emotional depth and realistic portrayal of life.
Aishwarya Rajesh, in her address, conveyed her excitement for the Telugu audience to experience the film's engaging narrative, while director Anand Ravichandran shared insights into the inspiration behind the storyline and the meticulous efforts invested in its creation.
The producers, Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramishetti, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and reiterated their belief in the film's potential to resonate with audiences.
With glowing praises and high expectations, "Dear" is poised to captivate audiences upon its release, promising an enriching cinematic experience for viewers.