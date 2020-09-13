Deepika Refuses Advanced Remuneration For Prabhas Movie: Find Out Why

Tollywood fans were thrilled when it was announced that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be making her Telugu debut with Baahubali actor Prabhas.



After news of her participation in Prabhas's 21st movie, expectations touched the sky among movie buffs and filmnagar circles. The Bollywood actress's entry is one of the interesting aspects in this project that has drawn the attention of people! However, the latest we hear is that Deepika Padukone has refused to accept advance remuneration from the producers.



Deepika who is very choosy about the selection of her movies had agreed to do 'Chappaak' after a small gap and she then worked in the movie '83' with Ranveer singh. We usually keep hearing about actors demanding full payment before they come to sets, and refuse to do dubbing when they are not paid full remuneration.



But buzz is that when the producer of the Prabhas movie Nag Ashwin went to make some advance payment, Deepika is said to have rejected the payment.



The movie which will be produced with an estimated cost of about 300 crores will be made in multiple languages. Now, people in the industry are in a fix due to Corona menace. Keeping these realities in view, Deepika has suggested that the Producer pay her during distribution of the movie after its completion.



The movie which is based on science fiction will be directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The project will go on the floors during April 2021 and the movie Will be released after April 2022. Music will be scored by A R Rahman and the movie will hit the screens in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil languages simultaneously.

