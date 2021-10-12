Deva Katta to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan?
Deva Katta's latest release, "Republic" is out in theatres now.
Deva Katta's latest release, "Republic" is out in theatres now. The social drama which has a fair share of action elements received decent reviews. Speaking at the pre-release event of the film, Pawan Kalyan appreciated Deva Katta for making a film on contemporary politics.
The latest news roaming in film circles is that Deva Katta has started penning a script for Pawan Kalyan. He intends to direct Pawan Kalyan for one of his upcoming projects.
Deva Katta is strong in making a social drama subject and audience were sure that he will go with his comfort zone for Pawan. Deva Katta want to present Pawan in a new manner and if this project materialises, it would visual feast for Pawan fans. Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with "Bheemla Nayak" and he has also lined up a few other projects. He might collaborate with Deva Katta only after he is done with his current commitments. The official announcement on this combination is yet to be revealed.