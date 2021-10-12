Deva Katta to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan?

Deva Katta's latest release, "Republic" is out in theatres now. The social drama which has a fair share of action elements received decent reviews. Speaking at the pre-release event of the film, Pawan Kalyan appreciated Deva Katta for making a film on contemporary politics.



The latest news roaming in film circles is that Deva Katta has started penning a script for Pawan Kalyan. He intends to direct Pawan Kalyan for one of his upcoming projects.

Deva Katta is strong in making a social drama subject and audience were sure that he will go with his comfort zone for Pawan. Deva Katta want to present Pawan in a new manner and if this project materialises, it would visual feast for Pawan fans. Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with "Bheemla Nayak" and he has also lined up a few other projects. He might collaborate with Deva Katta only after he is done with his current commitments. The official announcement on this combination is yet to be revealed.