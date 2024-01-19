‘Devara’ shooting update: A huge schedule started at Aluminium factory in Hyderabad

The highly anticipated Telugu film "Devara" featuring Jr NTR and directed by Koratala Siva, is creating a buzz in the industry. The film marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after the success of "Janatha Garage" and has already completed 80% of its shoot. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh.



A massive schedule for the movie has commenced at the Aluminium factory in Hyderabad. A special set has been erected for this schedule, and the shoot is expected to continue for the next two weeks. With the film set to hit the screens on April 5, 2024, the pre-release business is heating up, and several big producers are expressing interest in acquiring the theatrical rights for the film.

"Devara" is noteworthy not just for its star cast and director but also for marking the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The recently released teaser has already created a sensation, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.