Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
‘Devara’ shooting update: An action packed schedule gets kickstarted
Jr NTR, one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema, is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming action drama, “Devara.”
Jr NTR, one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema, is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming action drama, “Devara.” Directed by Koratala Siva, this pan-Indian film marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood’s rising star Janhvi Kapoor.
Excitement is building up for “Devara,” and the makers have just dropped a fresh update that is sure to ramp up the hype even further. A new schedule has commenced, and Jr NTR himself is set to join the sets soon to complete the action-packed portions of the movie.
“Devara” has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the villain, and Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts, and is set for a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.
Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this high-octane action drama.