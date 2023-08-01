‘Devara’ shooting update: An action packed schedule gets kickstarted

Jr NTR, one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema, is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming action drama, “Devara.” Directed by Koratala Siva, this pan-Indian film marks the Tollywood debut of Bollywood’s rising star Janhvi Kapoor.



Excitement is building up for “Devara,” and the makers have just dropped a fresh update that is sure to ramp up the hype even further. A new schedule has commenced, and Jr NTR himself is set to join the sets soon to complete the action-packed portions of the movie.

“Devara” has an impressive cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the villain, and Shine Tom Chacko in a significant role. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts, and is set for a worldwide release on April 5, 2024.

Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for this high-octane action drama.