Devi Sri Prasad in full Swing

The released singles from the album of Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru received a stupendous response. The third single 'He's Soo Cute' is out recently and is an instant chartbuster. Superstar fans are all thrilled with the songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad. DSP during the film's launched promised that Superstar fans will not be disappointed. As promised, he delivered some of the best tunes in recent times. Devi even stepped out with an interesting update about the fourth single that will be unveiled next Monday

MassMB Mondays turned out to be SuperHit Mondays after the music festival of Sarileru Neekevvaru started. Thousands of videos are surfaced on Tiktok already and they are now viral across the internet. Devi Sri Prasad revealed that the fourth song will be a class one and he is spotted working with a Huge Orchestra from Europe. He recorded the song along with an amazing Orchestra using a bunch of foreign Musicians. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru is announced for January 11th 2020 release during Sankranthi 2020.



