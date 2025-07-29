Dhanush, Hebah’s ‘Thank You Dear’ trailer release

The trailer of ‘Thank You Dear’, starring Hebah Patel, Rekha Nirosha, and Dhanush Raghumudri, is set to release on August 1st!

‘Thank You Dear’, an upcoming film under the banner of Mahalaxmi Productions, is scheduled for release on August 1st. The film is written and directed by Thota Sreekanth and produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy. It stars Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, and Rekha Nirosha in the lead roles, with Veera Shankar, Nag Mahesh, Ravi Prakash, Chhatrapathi Shekhar, Balagam Sujatha, and Sankranti-fame Srinivas Naidu playing key supporting roles.

The film’s DOP is P L K Reddy, with music composed by Subhash Anand. Editing is handled by Raghavendra Pebbeti. Earlier, the first single from the film was launched by Rocking Star Manchu Manoj, while the teaser was unveiled by sensational director V.V. Vinayak. Now, as the release date nears, the makers have officially launched the trailer today.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a love triangle involving a man caught between two women. It appears that Dhanush Raghumudri, who is already married to Rekha Nirosha, finds himself falling for Hebah Patel. The way he juggles these relationships adds an intriguing layer of conflict and drama. The trailer is filled with trendy and humorous dialogues that appeal to current sensibilities. It also hints at a suspenseful storyline with unexpected twists.

The gripping background score and visually appealing production values stand out, suggesting a film made with strong technical finesse. While audiences have grown accustomed to romantic dramas and suspense thrillers, ‘Thank You Dear’ seems to bring a fresh perspective to both genres.

To discover how this emotional and suspenseful tale unfolds, catch ‘Thank You Dear’ on the big screen this August 1st.