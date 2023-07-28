Live
- Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
- Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
- Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
- FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
- Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
- Emmy awards gets postponed!
- AP govt. shuffles IAS officials in the state
- Actor Sahil Salathiagets body-painted to reveal the naked truth
- Dulquer Salmaan- Venky Atluri’s movie is titled ‘Lucky Baskhar’
- World Hepatitis Day
Just In
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy flag off a Prototype Electric bus of BMTC
Sajay Dutt to lock horns with Ram in ‘Double iSmart’
Maha Shakti' campaign launched in Anakapalli
FIR against BJP workers for staging protest outside the Home Minister's house
Here is the latest update of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’
Emmy awards gets postponed!
Dhanush-Shekar Kammula’s film gets an official announcement
Dhanush’s 51st film has been announced officially. The versatile actor Dhanush will join forces with Tollywood’s most sensible director and National...
Dhanush’s 51st film has been announced officially. The versatile actor Dhanush will join forces with Tollywood’s most sensible director and National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.
Tentatively titled “D51,” the film will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages with the blessings of Narayan Das K Narang. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will produce the film under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.
Sonali Narang presents the movie. The makers also released a concept poster of D51. Sekhar Kammula is said to have prepared a perfect script that will feature Dhanush in a never before seen avatar. As per the sources, some big names are to be part of this project.