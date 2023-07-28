Dhanush-Shekar Kammula’s film gets an official announcement

Dhanush’s 51st film has been announced officially. The versatile actor Dhanush will join forces with Tollywood’s most sensible director and National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.









Tentatively titled “D51,” the film will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages with the blessings of Narayan Das K Narang. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will produce the film under their production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group), in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.





Sonali Narang presents the movie. The makers also released a concept poster of D51. Sekhar Kammula is said to have prepared a perfect script that will feature Dhanush in a never before seen avatar. As per the sources, some big names are to be part of this project.

