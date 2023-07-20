Live
- Sindhu, Srikanth exit
- Vijayawada: Mythological drama presented to mark SVR’s death anniversary
- Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains on Thursday
- Heavy rains alert: BRAOU postpones exams scheduled on Thursday and Friday
- BJP leader condemns arrest of Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad
- Heavy rains: IMD-H issues Orange alert for Hyderabad
- Why trial exemption to Bajrang, Vinesh?
- Ongole: ACB nabs SI, constable red-handed
- State witnesses tremendous growth': YV Subba Reddy
- Vijayawada: Rs2.32 lakh certificates issued under Jagananna Suraksha
Dhoni’s debut production ‘LGM’ locks release date; film to clash with ‘Bro’
Highlights
Famous Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has ventured into movie production, and he produced his maiden project, “LGM – Let’s Get Married,” under his banner...
Famous Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has ventured into movie production, and he produced his maiden project, “LGM – Let’s Get Married,” under his banner Dhoni Entertainment.
The movie stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles, with Nadiya playing a crucial part. Finally, the makers have announced the release date, which is set for July 28, 2023, in both Tamil and Telugu languages. This means that the fun-filled movie is going to clash with Pawan Kalyan’s “Bro” in Telugu states. Directed and composed by Ramesh Thamilamani, the flick also features Yogi Babu, Mirchi Vijay, and others in significant roles.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS