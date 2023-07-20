Dhoni’s debut production ‘LGM’ locks release date; film to clash with ‘Bro’

Famous Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has ventured into movie production, and he produced his maiden project, “LGM – Let’s Get Married,” under his banner Dhoni Entertainment.

The movie stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles, with Nadiya playing a crucial part. Finally, the makers have announced the release date, which is set for July 28, 2023, in both Tamil and Telugu languages. This means that the fun-filled movie is going to clash with Pawan Kalyan’s “Bro” in Telugu states. Directed and composed by Ramesh Thamilamani, the flick also features Yogi Babu, Mirchi Vijay, and others in significant roles.