‘DhoomDhaam’teaser impresses audiences

The upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam, starring Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel, has created buzz with the release of its teaser. Directed by Sai Kishore Macha, the movie also features seasoned actors like Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana in pivotal roles. Produced by MS Ram Kumar under the Friday Frame Works banner, the film promises to be a love and family entertainer, with Gopi Mohan handling the story and screenplay.

As the film gears up for its grand theatrical release on November 8, 2024, the teaser was launched by well-known director Maruthi, who praised its commercial appeal and wished the team success. The teaser offers an engaging glimpse into the film, opening with the love story between Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel. It highlights the emotional connection between father and son, setting a strong foundation for the story’s family-centric theme.

One of the standout moments in the teaser is a thrilling village action sequence featuring Chetan Krishna, showcasing his dynamic presence on screen. Vennela Kishore’s comedic subplot, centered around wedding preparations, adds a light-hearted touch to the narrative.

With its mix of romance, action, family emotion, and comedy, DhoomDhaam seems to have all the ingredients of a commercial hit. The teaser effectively presents these elements, heightening audience anticipation for its release.Set for a grand debut on November 8, DhoomDhaam is poised to entertain viewers with its blend of engaging storytelling and commercial entertainment, appealing to a wide range of audiences.







