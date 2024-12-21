Dice Art Films Launches Telugodi Beat Song

Dice Art Films hosted a spectacular launch event for the Telugodi Beat song, performed by renowned musician Noel. The event, graced by notable personalities, students, and music enthusiasts, turned into a memorable celebration of music and art. The launch received a tremendous response, with attendees hailing the song for its energy and appeal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dice Art Films representatives Harshadais and Manasvi Rajesh Kanna expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming success. They acknowledged the contributions of students from JNAFAU and other attendees in making the event unforgettable. "Noel's electrifying performance and the collective enthusiasm of everyone present made this night truly special. It was an evening filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable memories," they said.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures such as Rahul Sipligunj, Dettadi Harika, Siddhu Reddy Kandakathla, Mehabooba, and Indrasena, adding charm and grandeur to the occasion.

Noel’s Heartfelt Gratitude

Noel expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the making of the song. He praised the exceptional visuals crafted by DOP Bhargav and the choreography by Subhash Master, describing the song as a visual and auditory treat. Reflecting on his collaboration with Rahul Sipligunj, Noel shared his admiration for Sipligunj's talent and expressed his intention to work exclusively with him in the future.

Performers and Guests Share Their Views

Rahul Sipligunj: Praised the song’s high-energy beats and expressed confidence in its success. “This song is bound to be a hit at every celebration,” he remarked, congratulating Noel for his efforts.

Siddhu Reddy Kandakathla: Shared an emotional moment, stating that Noel’s dedication to the craft brought tears of joy to his mother’s eyes. “This song is a testament to Noel’s talent and perseverance,” he said.

Dettadi Harika: Highlighted Noel’s hard work and called upon everyone to support the song, predicting its dominance at events and functions.

Mehabooba: Shared her love for the song, expressing her confidence that it will garner millions of views.

Bharat: Wished for more such songs and films from Noel, hoping his creative streak continues.