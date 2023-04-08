  • Menu
Digital rights of Kiran Abbavaram's Meter acquired by an OTT platform

Kiran Abbavaram is essaying a cop role in his next movie Meter!

Actor Kiran Abbavaram's latest action-packed movie 'Meter' hit the theatres today, featuring Athulya Ravi in her Tollywood debut. The film, directed by debutant Ramesh Kaduri, has already secured Netflix as its digital streaming partner.

Besides Kiran and Athulya, the film also stars Dhanush Pawan, Posani Krishna Murali, and Sapthagiri in pivotal roles. Cherry and Hemalatha Pedamallu jointly produced the movie, which is presented by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili of Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is composed by Sai Kartheek.

