Dil Raju gives bumper offer to Allari Naresh
Talented actor Allari Naresh who has been grabbing the attention of the audience by playing lead roles as well as supporting roles finally tasted success with 'Naandhi' movie.
After 8 long years, Naresh is now back on track. Ace producer Dil Raju who recently watched the movie is all praises for the film. He also arranged a special felicitation event and congratulated the whole team of Naandhi. Talking at the event, Dil Raju offered a film for Allari Naresh. He said that he is ready to produce a film with Naresh if he comes up with the right script.
"I was in Munnar when I heard about Naandhi. I watched the film after returning to Hyderabad and I cannot stop appreciating the movie unit. Congratulations to Allari Naresh and the entire team. If he comes with an interesting script, I am ready to produce a movie with Allari Naresh," said Dil Raju. We have to wait and see if Allari Naresh can do a movie with Dil Raju or not.