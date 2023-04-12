Dil Raju Plans to Enter 'Balagam' into Oscar Race

Dil Raju, a highly successful Tollywood producer with over fifty films under his belt and collaborations with almost all top actors in the industry, has recently seen his daughter and nephew's small-budget film "Balagam" become a box office hit and earn widespread praise. Despite its limited scale, the emotionally impactful drama has garnered significant attention and discussion among audiences.

Dil Raju has even expressed his ambition to take the film to the Oscars, with a budget plan currently in the works. However, before it can contend for the prestigious award, "Balagam" must first be submitted as India's official nomination by the Film Federation of India. The movie, directed by Venu Yeldandi, features performances by Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Krishna Teja, Muralidhar Goud, and others.