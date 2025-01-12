Dil Rajuapologises for controversial remarks on Telangana culture

Producer Dil Raju has issued a public apology after his comments at the Sankranthiki Vastunnam event in Nizamabad sparked controversy. During his speech, Dil Raju referenced meat and toddy as key elements of Telangana's culture, which some attendees misinterpreted as offensive.

In a video posted on social media, Dil Raju explained that his intention was never to disrespect or insult Telangana’s rich culture. He clarified that he had mentioned missing the traditional "Dawat" of the region, but his words were misunderstood, leading to unnecessary criticism. He sincerely apologized if his comments hurt anyone.

“I have a deep connection with Nizamabad, which is why I chose to hold this event here. My words were taken in the wrong way, and I regret the misunderstanding. My aim was simply to express my fondness for Telangana’s culture, not to demean it,” Dil Raju said in the video.

The producer also highlighted his contributions to the Telangana community, citing his films Fidaa and Balagam as works that made the region proud. He urged political leaders not to involve him in their narratives, emphasizing his role as the chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC), where he strives to strengthen the relationship between the government and the film industry.

Dil Raju's apology comes in the wake of backlash from several BRS leaders, seeking to clarify his stance.








