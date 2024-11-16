Director Arjun Jandhyala speaks about ‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’

Ashok Galla, the talented grandson of superstar Krishna and nephew of Mahesh Babu, is gearing up to enthrall audiences with his second film, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva. Directed by Arjun Jandhyala, known for his previous hit Guna 369, the film is set to release in theaters on November 22.

During a recent press conference, Arjun Jandhyala shared insights about the film. Addressing the long gap after his debut film, he explained, "There wasn’t supposed to be a gap, but the pandemic delayed things. I’ve been involved with this project for over a year and a half."

The trailer has generated significant buzz, with intriguing references to Kansa and Krishna, hinting at a mythological touch. "The trailer hints at a divine curse tied to the third child, but there’s much more depth in the actual story," revealed Jandhyala, adding that the film weaves together family emotions and commercial elements, appealing to a wide audience.

Ashok Galla’s new look and intense performance in the film have already caught the eye of fans. "We worked extensively on Ashok's look to fit his character," said the director.

The film stars Miss India 2020, Manasa Varanasi, as the female lead, while Devadatta plays the role of Kamsaraj. The film also boasts impactful dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra and a powerful background score by Bheems. Produced by Somineni Balakrishna under Lalithambika Productions, Devaki Nandana Vasudeva promises to be a visual and emotional treat with a unique blend of action and devotional elements.