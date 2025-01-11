Director Bobby Kollitalks about ‘Daaku Maharaaj’

Live
In an exclusive interview, director Bobby Kolli shed light on his upcoming film Daaku Maharaaj, which revolves around the transformation of Sitaram into the notorious Daaku Maharaaj. With a focus on subtle filmmaking, Kolli aims to offer a technically advanced movie while delivering an honest and grounded narrative.
Kolli shared insights about working with legendary actors like Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi. “Both are incredibly disciplined, and their work ethic is admirable,” said Kolli. “They prioritize the well-being of producers and never shy away from hard work, whether in scorching heat or rain.”
When asked about presenting a different side of Balakrishna, Kolli revealed that this film explores a more subtle and restrained version of the actor. “While Balakrishna’s performances have often been loud, I wanted to bring out the quiet intensity, much like his role in Simha.”
As for the action sequences, Kolli mentioned that DaakuMaharaaj takes a grounded approach. “We avoided over-the-top moments and focused on keeping the story realistic and honest.”
The film features three actresses—Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, and Urvashi—with Shraddha having a significant role. Kolli praised their performances, particularly in bringing depth to their characters.
Regarding the challenging shooting conditions in Rajasthan, Kolli acknowledged the crew’s dedication, as they endured intense heat without protection. He also spoke about how Balakrishna’s discipline has inspired him to adopt even more commitment in his own work.