Director Jayashankarr opens up about the inspiration behind ‘Ari’

Under the banner of ARVY Cinemas, the highly anticipated film Ari, presented by Ramireddy Venkateshwara Reddy (RV Reddy) and produced by Srinivas Ramireddy D, Sheshureddy Maramreddy, Dr. Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla, and Biram Sudhakar Reddy, with Linga Gunapaneni as co-producer, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on October 10 through Asian Suresh Distribution. Starring Vinod Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar, the film is directed by Jayashankarr, who rose to fame with Paper Boy.

In a detailed interview, Jayashankarr revealed the inspiration behind Ari. “I have been fascinated by our Puranas and epics, particularly the concept of conquering the Arishadvargas—desire, anger, greed, attachment, pride, and jealousy. The idea for Ari came in 2016, and I even visited the Himalayas to consult yogis on overcoming these inner enemies,” he said.

The director emphasized that Ari balances entertainment with philosophy, combining action, comedy, and drama without being preachy. “Actors like Sai Kumar, Anasuya, and Viva Harsha were chosen to suit the roles perfectly, and every character leaves a strong impression. The VFX and AI sequences enhance the storytelling, and even with a modest budget, the visuals turned out exceptional,” Jayashankarr added.

The film’s narrative explores human desires and emotional contradictions, making the profound concept of Arishadvargas accessible to general audiences. Ari has already won praise from eminent personalities, including Venkaiah Naidu, who called it a modern Bhagavad Gita, and industry veterans like Ashwini Dutt.

With two well-received songs and a suspenseful pre-climax leading to an exceptional finale, Ari promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience, appealing to spiritually inclined viewers as well as youth audiences.