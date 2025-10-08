Live
- District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Directs Early Notification for First Phase of MPTC & ZPTC Elections
- Women’s World Cup: Sushma backs top-order and keeper Richa to come good amid mixed returns
- Pakistan witnesses alarming spike in violence in 2025: Report
- Andhra Pradesh SIPB approves investment proposals worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore
- Delhi University VC meets Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, discusses roadmap for growth
- Interstate wanted criminal Imran arrested from Haryana’s Palwal after 8 years on the run
- Bombay High Court denies permission for international travel to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
- AI-powered financial solutions can be viably delivered at Rs150–250 per month, and with scale and falling inference costs, could reach as low as Rs 50 within 3-4 years: BCG Report
- Unnati Foundation Launches New Vocational Training Centre in Kakinada To Empower Local Youth
- Salaries in India Projected to Increase by Nine Percent in 2026, Aon Study
Director Jayashankarr opens up about the inspiration behind ‘Ari’
Under the banner of ARVY Cinemas, the highly anticipated film Ari, presented by Ramireddy Venkateshwara Reddy (RV Reddy) and produced by Srinivas Ramireddy D, Sheshureddy Maramreddy, Dr. Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla, and Biram Sudhakar Reddy, with Linga Gunapaneni as co-producer, is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on October 10 through Asian Suresh Distribution. Starring Vinod Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar, the film is directed by Jayashankarr, who rose to fame with Paper Boy.
In a detailed interview, Jayashankarr revealed the inspiration behind Ari. “I have been fascinated by our Puranas and epics, particularly the concept of conquering the Arishadvargas—desire, anger, greed, attachment, pride, and jealousy. The idea for Ari came in 2016, and I even visited the Himalayas to consult yogis on overcoming these inner enemies,” he said.
The director emphasized that Ari balances entertainment with philosophy, combining action, comedy, and drama without being preachy. “Actors like Sai Kumar, Anasuya, and Viva Harsha were chosen to suit the roles perfectly, and every character leaves a strong impression. The VFX and AI sequences enhance the storytelling, and even with a modest budget, the visuals turned out exceptional,” Jayashankarr added.
The film’s narrative explores human desires and emotional contradictions, making the profound concept of Arishadvargas accessible to general audiences. Ari has already won praise from eminent personalities, including Venkaiah Naidu, who called it a modern Bhagavad Gita, and industry veterans like Ashwini Dutt.
With two well-received songs and a suspenseful pre-climax leading to an exceptional finale, Ari promises to be a thought-provoking cinematic experience, appealing to spiritually inclined viewers as well as youth audiences.