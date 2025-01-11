Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi encourages actors to embrace bold roles

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, known for her fresh and engaging storytelling, is all set to release her latest romantic drama, Kadhalikka Neramillai, on January 14. At the pre-release event, the director shared insights about her vision for the film and emphasized the importance of actors being open to experimenting with diverse roles.

Kiruthiga spoke highly of the film’s cast, particularly actor Vinay Rai, who plays a pivotal role in the story. She recalled her first meeting with Vinay, where he expressed concern about being typecast after taking on the unique character. “When I narrated the script to him, he hesitated, asking if it would be okay and if he might be typecast,” she shared. “I reassured him that we need to break stereotypes and normalize certain things in society, which he wholeheartedly trusted,” Kiruthiga added. She also highlighted Vinay’s unwavering trust in her vision, noting that he never asked about the footage or questioned the script after that initial conversation.

However, Kiruthiga revealed that Vinay wasn’t the only actor initially hesitant about taking on the role. “Two other actors I approached were also apprehensive,” she said. “Actors should not be afraid to take risks. Even if it doesn’t work out, the willingness to try new roles allows directors to write different and interesting characters.”

The film also stars Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, alongside Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, TJ Banu, John Kokken, and several other talented actors. With music by A. R. Rahman and cinematography by Gavemic Ary, Kadhalikka Neramillai promises to be a visual and musical treat. Produced by Red Giant Movies, the film is expected to offer an exciting cinematic experience to audiences.