Director Krish Jagarlamudi Marries Dr. Priti Challa in an Intimate Ceremony

Acclaimed director Krish Jagarlamudi, known for his impactful work in Indian cinema, has married Dr. Priti Challa, a Hyderabad-based gynaecologist. The couple tied the knot on November 11, sharing their joy with fans and well-wishers through a heartfelt video on Instagram.

In the shared video, Krish, dressed in an elegant white ensemble, stands beside Priti, who is radiant in a traditional yellow pattu saree. Their smiles speak volumes about their happiness, marking the start of a beautiful new chapter together.

Dr. Priti’s team shared the video on Instagram, captioning it with a touching message:

“Today, we celebrate a beautiful new chapter in the life of Dr. Priti Challa. As she steps into this journey of love and companionship, we wish her endless joy, laughter, and togetherness. May this union bring her as much happiness as she brings to the lives of her patients every day. Congratulations on your wedding! Here’s to a lifetime of love and shared dreams.”

The post quickly gained traction, with a flood of well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike, celebrating the couple’s union.

This marriage marks Krish’s second union. He was previously married to Ramya Velaga in 2016, a marriage that ended amicably in 2018. Krish, celebrated for his unique storytelling, has continued to make strides in his career. He is currently working on two anticipated projects: Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, and Ghaati, featuring Anushka Shetty.

Krish has showcased his talent across various film industries. His Bollywood debut, ‘Gabbar Is Back,’ starred Akshay Kumar and received positive reviews. He also directed ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,’ initially featuring Kangana Ranaut, who eventually took over as director.