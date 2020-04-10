Director Maruthi denies the speculations

Director Maruthi is upset with the rumours doing rounds in the media around his career right now. Maruthi is trying to come up with a proper script for his next film but there are rumours that the director already signed a film. Hence, the director has given a clarity on the same.

"Saw few articles about my next film in a section of media, Thanks for the interest. But I am still writing script & it will take some time to finish it, will let you knw once I am done with it. this is the ONLY news I have rest all are WRONG :) Thank you media friends #Staysafe" posted Maruthi on his social media profile.

Maruthi is busy with the script work of his next film currently and he will make an official announcement on his next film after the lock down period comes to an end.