Director Raghavendra Rao launches ‘Phani’ motion poster

Renowned director Dr. VN Aditya is set to make a global impact with his latest film, Phani. Produced by Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi under OMG Productions and presented by AU & I Studio, this thrilling film stars Catherine Tresa in the lead role, with Mahesh Sriram playing a crucial part. Phani will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with international markets.

The film’s motion poster was unveiled in Hyderabad by legendary filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao, who praised VN Aditya’s filmmaking prowess. "Aditya’s name means the sun, which shines everywhere, just like his vision for this global film. Though he never worked with me, he is one of my favorites, capable of working with both fresh faces and stars. Catherine impressed me in Sarrainodu, and I am eager to see her role in Phani," he said, extending his best wishes to the team.

Producer and music director Dr. Meenakshi Anipindi expressed her excitement, stating, "What started as a small project has now evolved into a global venture. Watching Catherine perform, I believe she deserves a National Award for this role. Interestingly, even the snake had an audition for this film! We hope to continue producing meaningful cinema under our banner."

Mahesh Sriram, who has a background in Hollywood modeling and acting, shared his enthusiasm: "Being a Hyderabadi, acting in Phani feels like a homecoming. Catherine is a fantastic co-star, and working with VN Aditya and Meenakshi garu has been an incredible experience. I hope audiences shower their love on this film."

Reflecting on her experience, Catherine Tresa said, "I initially insisted on using CGI for all snake-related scenes. However, on the last day of shooting, Aditya garu made me act with a real snake! The moment it got close to my face, I was terrified. But this film has pushed my boundaries. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before."

VN Aditya, speaking about the film’s journey, revealed, "I never planned to work with my sister, but when she decided to produce a film, I took on the challenge. With Catherine joining the project, Phani transformed into a much bigger film. The entire team has worked passionately, and we’re excited to bring it to audiences worldwide in May."