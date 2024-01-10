In his much-anticipated 75th milestone film, "Saindhav," Victory Venkatesh takes the lead in a gripping narrative directed by the talented Shailesh Kolanu. Set to release as a Sankranthi gift on January 13, 2024, the film has already garnered immense buzz with its teaser, songs, and trailer. Produced ambitiously by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.



Director Shailesh Kolanu shed light on the film's journey, revealing that the project materialized after the success of 'Hit 2.' After meeting Venkatesh, who congratulated him on the success of 'Hit 2,' Kolanu shared the idea of 'Saindhav,' and Venkatesh expressed keen interest, marking the commencement of their collaboration. The film, which explores emotional depth, received valuable inputs from Venkatesh during its development.

Addressing the significance of the cast, Kolanu emphasized that each character communicates a unique aspect, aiming to reach a broader audience. The film features popular actors Arya, Andrea, and Ruhani Sharma, contributing to the storyline with impactful cameo roles. Kolanu clarified that the term 'Spinal Muscular Atrophy' was used cinematically, aiming to raise awareness about the struggles of those affected.

Regarding the film's unique night sequences, Kolanu highlighted that around seventy percent of the story unfolds during the night, promising an exciting and engaging experience for the audience. Expressing his admiration, Kolanu shared that working with Venkatesh has been a delightful experience, transforming him into a fan of the seasoned actor.

The decision to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a joint effort, with both Kolanu and Venkatesh recognizing the uniqueness of the role. Nawazuddin, known for his selective roles, found the Telugu-speaking character in 'Saindhav' intriguing, leading to his enthusiastic involvement in the project.

Kolanu unveiled details about the fictional town 'Indraprastha,' created for the film's backdrop, explaining that the grand scale of the narrative required a unique setting. Producer Venkat's unwavering support ensured that 'Saindhav' could be brought to life without compromises.

As for the future, Kolanu expressed confidence in the potential for a sequel if the audience embraces 'Saindhav.' He also hinted at exploring a love story based on personal experiences and shared that 'Hit 3' is in the works, with a planned marination period to maintain the quality and appeal of the franchise.