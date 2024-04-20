Director Tharun Bhascker ventures into lead role opposite Eesha Rebba

Tharun Bhascker, known for his versatility as an actor, is set to take on a new challenge in an upcoming project where he will star alongside Eesha Rebba as the leading lady. Directed by Sanjeev AR and jointly bankrolled by Srujan Yarabolu, Vivek Krishnani, Sadhik, and Aditya Pittie under the banners of S Originals and Movie Verse, this comedy promises to be a rib-tickling entertainer.

The official announcement of the project was made today, marking the beginning of an exciting journey for the cast and crew. The film's first shooting schedule is currently underway in and around Rajahmundry, with Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba actively participating in the filming process. A still released by the team offers a glimpse of Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba in rural attire, setting the tone for the film's rustic charm.

As the shoot progresses at a brisk pace, the makers are eyeing an October release for the movie, aiming to treat audiences to a dose of laughter and entertainment. Additionally, the team has teased the imminent release of the film's first look, heightening anticipation among eager fans.

With Deepak Yeragara behind the camera capturing the picturesque locales and Jay Krish orchestrating the music, the film promises to be a visual and auditory delight. Nanda Kishore Emani's dialogues are expected to add wit and humor to the narrative, elevating the comedy to new heights.