Divi Vadthya pin hopes on ‘Lambasingi’

Divi Vadthya, a prominent name in Tollywood, has been making waves with her upcoming film "Lambasingi," set to hit screens on March 15, 2024. Despite facing challenges in her career journey, Divi remains determined to mark her comeback in the Telugu cinema industry, pinning her aspirations on this much-anticipated project.





While Divi gained significant recognition through her stint on the reality show "Bigg Boss," she aims to solidify her presence on the silver screen with "Lambasingi." Despite the setbacks faced during her reality TV journey, Divi managed to garner a loyal fan base, showcasing her resilience and charisma.



Directed by Naveen Gandhi and produced by Kalyan Krishna's Concept Films, "Lambasingi" holds promise for Divi's resurgence in the industry. The film's leading role offers her a platform to exhibit her acting prowess and potentially win over audiences with her performance.





In preparation for the film's release, Divi has embarked on an aggressive promotional campaign, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that "Lambasingi" remains in the spotlight. Through various marketing strategies and media engagements, she aims to generate buzz and anticipation surrounding the movie.



Expressing her optimism about the project, Divi asserts that her role in "Lambasingi" will earn her widespread acclaim and applause from audiences. With determination and dedication, she endeavors to make a compelling comeback, showcasing her versatility and talent on the big screen.

As the countdown to the film's release begins, industry insiders and fans alike are eager to witness Divi's performance in "Lambasingi" and see if she can indeed reclaim her position in Tollywood. Amidst high expectations and anticipation, all eyes are on Divi Vadthya as she embarks on this significant chapter of her career.







