MLA & MLC who participated in the Bhagirath Jayanti celebrations

Nagarkurnool: Bhagiratha Maharshi Jayanti celebrations were held in Thudukurthy village of NagarKurnool mandal, Nagar Kurnool district. Maharishi Bhagiratha conducted the ceremonies under the auspices of Sagara Sangam.

Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy MLC Koochukulla Damodar Reddy attended the ceremony as the chief guest. On this occasion, flowers were garlanded to the statue of Bhagiratha Maharshi and the Jayanti celebrations were held grandly. A large number of leaders and members of the Sagara Sangam attended these celebrations. Later, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy said that Bhagirath is a great man who did very hard initiations and brought down the Ganga from Divi to the earth and quenched the thirst of crores of living beings living on the earth.

They also praised that there is a need to grow in all fields in terms of politics, economy, education and employment. On this occasion, MLC Damodar Reddy said that Sagara castes will be given good opportunities in the coming elections of local bodies and that he will always support Sagara castes in order to grow politically. Similarly, they informed that they will provide their contribution to construct Sagara community buildings in Tudukurti village and Nagar Kurnool district center and take up land acquisition as well as government assistance for the construction. The village community leaders Avula Kattayya Gunti Srinivasulu Senchati Srinivasulu and Sangha members from various villages participated in large scale.