Mamata Banerjee's Offer To Cook For PM Modi Sparks Political Debate

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's playful offer to "prepare a meal" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi received varied reactions from different political factions, with the BJP expressing suspicions of a political motive, while the CPM hinted at a potential "understanding" between the TMC and BJP. Banerjee's tongue-in-cheek remark came as a response to Modi's recent allegation against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding his dietary preferences. During an election rally, Banerjee quipped that she was willing to cook for Modi, though she wasn't certain if he would partake in her cooking.

Emphasizing the diversity of dietary habits among communities, Banerjee defended individual choices and criticized the BJP for imposing restrictions on food habits. However, her offer sparked sharp reactions from the saffron camp. Former BJP state president Tathagata Roy mocked Banerjee's offer, while BJP leader Sankudeb Panda accused her of trying to trap Modi by deliberately inviting him, knowing he is a strict vegetarian.

CPM leader Bikash Bhattacharya viewed Banerjee's gesture as a potential attempt to placate Modi, highlighting the perceived camaraderie between them. He criticized both Banerjee and Modi for mixing politics with religion, which, he argued, has contributed to the country's divisive state.

Meanwhile, the TMC defended Banerjee's remarks, citing India's religious and cultural diversity. TMC MP Dola Sen supported Banerjee's stance, condemning the BJP's attempts to dictate dietary choices and other customs, asserting every Indian's right to choose freely.